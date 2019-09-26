/ / / EFCE Bestows Villermaux Medal

The European Federation of Chemical Engineering (EFCE) has awarded its Jacques Villermaux Medal to Rafiqul Gani. The group considers the award, which is bestowed every four years, its top scientific honor.

Gani now runs a consultancy after retiring in 2017 from the Technical University of Denmark. In awarding the medal, EFCE notes his many decades of research in areas such as computer-aided modeling, molecular-mixture design, process engineering and process tools integration, as well as his methodology development and industrial impact. The award also acknowledges his role as a member and chair of the EFCE Working Party on Computer-Aided Process Engineering and to the profession of chemical engineering, education and scholarship in Europe and worldwide.

The medal was presented by EFCE President, Hermann J. Feis at the 12th European Congress of Chemical Engineering (ECCE), which took place in mid-September in Florence, Italy.