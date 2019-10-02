/ / / EFCE Bestows Student Mobility Awards

Winners From left -- Professor Eric Schaer (Chair of EFCE Working Party on Education); 3rd prize winner, Jeanne Le Loeuff; Dr. Hermann J. Feise, BASF SE; 2nd

prize winner, Roman Weh; Professor David Bogle, EFCE Scientific Vice-President (missing: 1st Prize winner, Filippo Licordari).

The European Federation of Chemical Engineering has presented its 2019 Student Mobility Awards to three people whose chemical engineering studies spanned more than one country.

Filippo Licordari won the first prize of €2,000. Now working at the Boston Consulting Group in Zurich, he obtained a foundation degree in chemical engineering from Imperial College, London, a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Politecnico di Milano, Italy, and a master’s degree in process engineering from ETH Zürich, Switzerland. In addition, he completed internships at Eni SpA in Italy and Lonza AG in Switzerland, and conducted his master’s research project at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.

Roman Weh received the second prize (€1,500). Currently is a PhD student in chemical and process engineering at the University of Western Australia, Perth, he earned a bachelor’s degree in process engineering and a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Mannheim University of Applied Sciences, Germany, and conducted his final degree project at the École Nationale Supérieure des Industries Chimiques, Nancy, France. Moreover, he completed a research internship at the University of Alberta, Edmonton.

Jeanne Le Loeuff got the third prize (€1,000). She now is finalizing her French-German binational double degree program for a bachelor’s in process engineering and master’s in chemical engineering at the Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Industries Chimiques, Nancy, in cooperation with the Mannheim University of Applied Sciences, Germany. She completed two training periods in Germany, at Raschig Ludwigshafen and Grosskraftwerk Mannheim.

The awards were presented in mid-September during the closing session of the 12th European Congress of Chemical Engineering in Florence, Italy.

More details can be found here.