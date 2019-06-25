/ / / EFCE Bestows Process Safety Award

The European Federation of Chemical Engineering has named Paolo Mocellin as winner of its 2019 Excellence Award in Process Safety. He received the honor for his PhD thesis done at the University of Padova, Italy, that focused on hazard assessment of pipelines carrying sequestered carbon dioxide (CO 2 ).

The thesis — “Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) hazard analysis. Experimental investigation and modelling of multiphase CO 2 pressurized releases” — involved developing a modeling tool for hazard analysis of CO 2 pipelines that are part of the CO 2 sequestration chain. By combining two approaches, he developed a model suitable for use in quantitative risk assessment of CO 2 treatment infrastructure, both in land use planning and emergency situations.

Mocellin received the award on June 18 at the end of the morning plenary session of the 16th Loss Prevention Symposium, held in Delft, The Netherlands.

More details can be found here.