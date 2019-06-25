EFCE Bestows Process Safety Award
Jun 25, 2019
The European Federation of Chemical Engineering has named Paolo Mocellin as winner of its 2019 Excellence Award in Process Safety. He received the honor for his PhD thesis done at the University of Padova, Italy, that focused on hazard assessment of pipelines carrying sequestered carbon dioxide (CO2).
The thesis — “Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) hazard analysis. Experimental investigation and modelling of multiphase CO2 pressurized releases” — involved developing a modeling tool for hazard analysis of CO2 pipelines that are part of the CO2 sequestration chain. By combining two approaches, he developed a model suitable for use in quantitative risk assessment of CO2 treatment infrastructure, both in land use planning and emergency situations.
Mocellin received the award on June 18 at the end of the morning plenary session of the 16th Loss Prevention Symposium, held in Delft, The Netherlands.