/ / / DuPont Celebrates Progress On Ohio Plant Expansion

(L-R) Avi Avula, global business director, DuPont Interconnect Solutions; Brian Stewart, commissioner, Pickaway County; Steve Irwin, plant manager, DuPont Circleville; Larry Obhof, president of the Ohio Senate; Jon Kemp, president, DuPont Electronics & Imaging; and Donald McIlroy, mayor of Circleville.

DuPont Electronics & Imaging recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate progress on the planned $220 million expansion at its Circleville, Ohio, plant. The ceremony included more than 100 attendees including guests from local and state government as well as DuPont employees and leadership.

The ceremony featured remarks Jon Kemp, president, DuPont Electronics & Imaging; Avi Avula, global business director, DuPont Interconnect Solutions; Steve Irwin, plant manager, DuPont Circleville; Larry Obhof, president of the Ohio Senate; Brian Stewart, commissioner, Pickaway County; and Donald McIlroy, mayor of Circleville.

“DuPont’s plant expansion in Circleville is yet another indicator of Ohio’s strength in manufacturing, technology, and talent,” said Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof.

The Circleville expansion will build new production assets to expand production of DuPont Kapton polyimide film and DuPont Pyralux flexible circuit materials to meet growing market demand in automotive, consumer electronics, telecom and defense.

DuPont anticipates that the new assets will be operational by 2021.

For more information, visit: www.dupont.com