/ / / No Joke: DowDuPont Officially Breaks Into Three Companies

On April 1 DowDuPont made good on its 2015 plan to separate into three companies (see: Dow, DuPont Announce Mega Merger). The materials science division becomes the new Dow and will remain headquartered in Midland. In June, DowDuPont will spin off its agriculture division, already known as Corteva. The remaining company will be known as DuPont. These name changes were outlined in 2018 (see: DowDuPont Announces Brand Names For Divisions Turned Companies).

For more on the details, view the company press release.



