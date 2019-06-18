/ / / Dechema Seeks Entries for Catalysis Research Award

The German Society for Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology (Dechema), Frankfurt, has issued a call for nominations for the 2020 Otto Roelen Medal. The award recognizes outstanding scientific achievement in applications-oriented catalysis research. It is open to researchers worldwide. Nominations must be submitted by September 23, 2019.

The honor, the 13th such award, includes a €5,000 prize and will be presented at the annual meeting of German catalysis researchers in Weimar, Germany, in March 2020.

