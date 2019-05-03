/ / / CPI Seeks Entries For Polyurethane Innovation Award

Applications for exceptional innovation within the polyurethanes industry are now being accepted for the Polyurethane Innovation Award sponsored by the Center for the Polyurethanes Industry (CPI) of the American Chemistry Council (ACC). The award recognizes companies and individuals whose vision and perseverance bring new innovative, life-enhancing products, technologies and initiatives to the marketplace. Applications are due June 14, 2019.

“It takes years of hard work and perseverance to bring a new product or technology to market. Then there are those that go even farther to bring transformative change to today’s modern world, potentially enhancing the lives of people around the globe,” says Lee Salamone, senior director, CPI. “We look forward to recognizing the pioneers of today’s polyurethane industry whose innovations will change the lives of tomorrow by increasing comfort, contributing to sustainability and durability or improving the energy efficiency of buildings, appliances, vehicles and more.”

All entries for the 2019 Award are required to represent new innovations that have not been previously submitted for the Innovation Award, and eligible products must have entered the market, for the first time, between June 16, 2018 and June 14, 2019. To enter the awards program, companies or individuals must submit an application no later than 5 p.m. EDT on June 14, 2019. The winner will be announced during the Closing Session of the 2019 Polyurethanes Technical Conference, Oct. 7-9, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

Demilec (USA) Inc. was named winner of the 2018 Polyurethane Innovation Award. Demilec’s winning entry was Heatlok HFO, which the company describes as delivering a zero ODP, ultra-low GWP and high renewable/recyclable closed-cell foam for the insulation industry.

For more information, visit: www.americanchemistry.com