/ / / Corning Establishes Flow Reactor Headquarters In Changzhou

Corning Incorporated announces that its subsidiary, Corning Singapore Holdings Private Limited, signed an investment agreement with the Changzhou government in China to establish a new headquarters for Corning’s Advanced-Flow Reactors (AFR) business in Changzhou Science and Education Town. As part of the agreement, Corning receives support to establish a headquarters and build the infrastructure for the business, including a technology development center and a manufacturing operation in the Changzhou region.

Concurrently, Corning announced the establishment of Corning Advanced-Flow Reactor Technology Co., Ltd. to manage Corning’s global AFR business. Corning says it expects to complete the reactor manufacturing facility before the end of this year and have the new headquarters fully operational by late 2020.

“Corning’s AFR technology provides inherently safer chemical process solutions to China’s pharmaceutical and chemical industries, which have been growing quickly over the past few years,” says Li Fang, president and general manager of Corning Greater China. “China has committed to high-quality development and inherently safer manufacturing practices in future economic and regulatory initiatives, and Corning is ready to help deliver on that commitment.”

For more information, visit: www.corning.com