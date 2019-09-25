/ / / Construction Proceeds On ExxonMobil Baytown LAO Unit

ExxonMobil announces that construction of its new full-range linear alpha olefins (LAO) production unit at the Baytown chemical plant in Baytown, Texas is underway. Strategically located on the U.S. Gulf Coast to take advantage of existing production, supply chain and logistics infrastructure, the unit will enable ExxonMobil to enter the LAO market with world-scale supply capability, according to the company.

LAOs are made from natural gas and used in numerous applications including high-performing engine and industrial oils; surfactants; plastics and polymers for packaging; synthetic waxes; and other specialty chemicals. The new unit will produce about 350,000 tons of LAO a year, according to the company, and is expected to start up in 2022.

ExxonMobil says its Baytown facility is the largest integrated petrochemical complex in the U.S. Founded in 1919, the complex is located on approximately 3,400 acres along the Houston Ship Channel, about 25 miles east of Houston. The facility includes a refinery, chemical plant, olefins plant, plastics plant and global technology center.

