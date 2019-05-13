/ / / Comvest Partners Invests In VanDeMark Chemical

Comvest Partners announces its investment in VanDeMark Chemical Inc. Headquartered in Lockport, New York and with a facility in Kazincbarcika, Hungary, VanDeMark is a producer of specialty phosgene derivatives. The company develops custom phosgene chemicals and reportedly offers more than 30 chemical compounds primarily used in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, plastics and polymers, and CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers) applications.

“We have seen tremendous growth in our business and believe that we are well-positioned to benefit from strong industry tailwinds,” says Mike Kucharski, CEO of VanDeMark. “With Comvest’s support, we are excited to continue to invest in our capabilities, team and the development of new products.”

“VanDeMark’s highly diversified platform and global market leadership make for a compelling investment opportunity,” says Matt Gullen, partner at Comvest Partners.

Comvest was advised by Kirkland & Ellis.

For more information, visit: www.vandemark.com