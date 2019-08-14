/ / / Class Size Impacts Participation Gender Gap In STEM

Class size has the largest influence on female participation in STEM classrooms, according to a new study cited by Marketwatch. The study reportedly demonstrates that expanding class size in science, technology, engineering and math has the greatest negative effect on female participation while smaller classes lead to more equitable participation.

According to the article, the study results reinforce other research that argues against huge and ever-growing introductory science classes. The tipping point appears to be roughly 120 students, after which the classes start to negatively affect students. The article notes that class size is not the only factor influencing women’s STEM participation; other factors such as gender bias, negative stereotypes, workplace discrimination and sexual harassment also contribute.

