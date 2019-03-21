/ / / Explosion Kills 6, Injures Dozens At China Chemical Plant

An explosion on March 21 at Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical Co., a producer of pesticides located in eastern China, has claimed at least six lives and injured dozens others. The China Earthquake Administration reported a magnitude 2.2 earthquake at 2:48 p.m. that was believed to have been caused by the explosion.

The plant is no stranger to safety and pollution violations. According to a New York Times article, the facility has been cited numerous times. One of the infractions includes a lack of safety training among management.

Explosions at chemical plants in China are not uncommon. In 2015 a series of explosions killed 173 people and injured hundreds of others at a container storage station at the Port of Tianjin, China.

