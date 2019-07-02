With the help of Chevron Phillips, Qatar’s polyethylene production is set to nearly double, according to an article from Bloomberg. Chevron Phillips is partnering in a joint venture with Qatar Petroleum (QP) to build what is reportedly the biggest plant in the Middle East for processing ethane into ethylene. The facility will process the chemical from ethane pumped at Qatar’s giant North Field.

According to the article, Qatar’s polyethylene production will rise to 4,300 tons a year when the plant is completed in 2025, from 2,300 tons currently. QP will reportedly own 70% of the joint venture, with Chevron Phillips holding the rest.

