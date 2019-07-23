/ / / Chemical Manufacturing Drives Alberta’s Industrial Heartland

A report released by Canada's Alberta’s Industrial Heartland (AIH), the Strathcona Industrial Association and northeast Edmonton industries finds that chemical manufacturing makes up nearly half of the 12,000 jobs in the Heartland region and Edmonton’s Metropolitan Region, according to an article from The Sherwood Park News. The report reveals that of the nearly 12,000 jobs in the industrial sector, chemical manufacturing makes up 48.7%, followed by rail transportation (20.7%), petroleum and coal product manufacturing (12.2%), pipeline transportation (9.3%) and primary metal manufacturing (5.3%).

According to the article, AIH is already considered a world-class location for petrochemical manufacturing, and a propane dehydrogenation (PDH) and polypropylene (PP) complex from Inter Pipeline scheduled for completion in late 2021 will reinforce that position. Rapid growth and a severe labor shortage in the region over the past decade have reportedly resulted in a significant shift in demand for workers and skill requirements to meet employer needs. The survey is designed to offer an in-depth look at the workforce in the Industrial Heartland Region, according to the article.

Read the entire article here.