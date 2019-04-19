/ / / Center For Operator Performance Welcomes BP

BP joins the Center for Operator Performance (COP), according to the organization. Both upstream and refining sectors of the company reportedly are looking to engage in projects that would make a step-change improvement in alarm and display system design.

The Center for Operator Performance is a collaboration of operating companies and distributed control system (DCS) suppliers that conduct research focused on ways to improve operator performance. Operating companies include: BP, Chevron (ChevronPhillips), Koch Industries (Flint Hills Resources, INVISTA Chemical, Georgia Pacific), HollyFrontier, CITGO and NOVA Chemicals (Borealis). The DCS suppliers are Emerson and Yokogawa (KBC). Beville Engineering is the founding member company.

For individuals interested in the research or in how to become involved in the Center, their next meeting is October 7-10, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

For more information, visit: www.operatorperformance.org