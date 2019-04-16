/ / / Celanese Announces Executive Appointments

Lori Ryerkerk Celanese Corporation, a global chemical and specialty materials company, announces that Mark Rohr, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), will assume the position of executive chairman of Celanese’s board of directors. After an extensive search, the board selects Lori Ryerkerk to succeed Rohr as CEO. The appointments are effective May 1, 2019, and at that time Ryerkerk will also join Celanese’s Board.

In Rohr’s executive chairman role, he will remain focused on guiding the strategic options to unlock value for Celanese shareholders and overseeing the achievement of the company’s 2020 growth strategy, while working closely with Ryerkerk to ensure a seamless CEO transition.

Ryerkerk is an accomplished global executive, according to Celanese. Throughout her 35-year career, she has held a variety of senior leadership roles at petrochemicals and refining businesses in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ryerkerk most recently served as executive vice president of global manufacturing of Royal Dutch Shell where she was responsible for all chemical and refining assets globally and led an organization of 30,000 employees and contractors. Before joining Shell in 2010, Ryerkerk worked for ExxonMobil for 24 years where she held positions of increasing responsibility in management, strategy and operations, and at Hess Corporation. Ryerkerk earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Iowa State University.

“Lori’s extensive experience in leading global operations and managing some of the most complex technologies, engineering and supply chain systems in the world complement the opportunities before us to advance our rapid growth and continue our global expansion to satisfy our business objectives,” says Rohr. “Beyond this, Lori is a skilled international leader who is passionate about developing talent in a high-performing inclusive culture. Her leadership capabilities and diverse experience are a perfect fit to what we have built at Celanese. I welcome Lori to the team and look forward to working closely with her to execute on our growth strategy.”

