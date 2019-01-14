Sylvie Lemoine, senior government affairs manager with Dow, is appointed executive director product stewardship for Cefic, the European Chemistry Industry Council. She succeeds Peter Smith, who has retired from Cefic. As executive director product stewardship, Lemoine is responsible for key chemical legislation topics, including the implementation of REACH, an EU framework for endocrine disruptors and the interface between chemicals, products and waste.

“Sylvie brings a unique skill set to the product stewardship team. The combination of her advocacy experience in Brussels with an in-depth technical knowledge of the EU chemicals legislation makes her a perfect fit for this role,” says Cefic Director General Marco Mensink. “I would like to thank outgoing Executive Director Peter Smith for his contribution to the product stewardship team over the past seven years.”

Lemoine is a seasoned public affairs professional with more than 10 years of experience in EU government affairs. Prior to joining Dow Corning in 2016, she was director for technical and regulatory affairs in A.I.S.E., the International Association for Soaps, Detergents and Maintenance products. Lemoine holds a PhD in organic chemistry from the Louis Pasteur University in Strasbourg, France and started her career as an analytical lab supervisor in ExxonMobil Chemical.

