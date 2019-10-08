/ / / California Governor Weighs Seal Of STEM On Diplomas

California high school students have one more incentive to pursue a course load featuring science, technology, engineering and math – the opportunity to receive a State Seal of STEM on their diplomas for those who excel. California Governor Gavin Newsom has until October 13 to sign or veto Assembly Bill 28, according to an article from EdSource.

If California advances the bill, the state will reportedly join 11 others who have adopted similar STEM graduation honors. Proponents say the bill will encourage more students to take STEM courses and more high schools to offer them. However, some worry that this leaves students at schools with few STEM opportunities at a disadvantage. According to EdSource, the proposed bill states that the State Seal of STEM will not go into effect until the California State Board of Education declares that “all California students have an equal opportunity to take coursework needed to meet the seal’s criteria.”

