Brooks Instrument will once again offer an engineering scholarship for undergraduate students enrolled in an engineering program at an accredited college or university. The program was introduced in 2018 to reward exceptional students and help them pursue their careers. The scholarship offers $2,000 to a candidate who shows potential for leadership and interest in engineering, particularly as it relates to instrumentation, fluid mechanics and flow or pressure measurement.

The application requires a personal essay as well as a project review, proposal, lab work or other endeavors that give a detailed description of a process involving some degree of instrumentation, flow or measurement. To qualify for the scholarship, the project, research or investigation must incorporate flow, fluid mechanics and/or pressure measurement as an integral part of the process or data recording. The project can also be about the use or development of a novel pressure or flow measurement method or technique. In addition, students must upload a copy of their transcripts.

In 2018, Brooks Instrument awarded this scholarship to Etienne Jackson, a fire protection engineer studying at the University of Maryland.

Applications must be received by October 31, 2019. For more information, visit: www.brooksinstrument.com