/ / / Blockchain Pilot Demonstrates Value To Supply Chain

Elemica, a digital supply network for process manufacturing industries, completes a successful blockchain pilot project between global chemical manufacturers as part of an innovation initiative testing new technologies. In the pilot program, Elemica and Crossinx, a network for financial business collaboration, exist as nodes on a public blockchain, connecting structured data with unstructured data, such as documents, to enable multi-tier payment. In the pilot, two large global chemical companies facilitate document and data transfer of invoices, purchase orders, delivery tenders and proof-of-delivery posts. With the ability to connect to a digital network, blockchain functionality can be made accessible to support a many-to-many connection of companies, facilitating payment processing.

Elemica’s blockchain pilot project tested the ability to use blockchain to support a many-to-many architecture. Blockchain technology can be used to break supply chain data out of silos and reveal this information to all trading partners regardless of the network they are connected to.

“Our goal is to use the blockchain to automate document exchange along the supply chain and make it more transparent. This is the basis for our supply chain finance solutions," explains crossinx CEO and founder Marcus Laube.

The benefits of this capability with blockchain reportedly could lead to:

Feasibility of employing a trustless, intermediary-free, decentralized standard to exchange information between different stakeholders

Simplify existing business processes and make them smarter

Auto-ordering based on IoT information

Automated PO confirmations

Auto-invoice creation based on Pickup or PoD

Auto-matching of invoices

Auto-payments

Extend to other complementary decentralized networks and from IoT devices

The success of the blockchain pilot project shows that the new technologies brings value to supply chains and businesses through the sharing of information, workflows and economies, according to Elemica.

For more information, visit: www.elemica.com