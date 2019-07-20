/ / / Video: Death Toll Rises From Blast At Gas Plant In China

An explosion at a gasification plant in China’s central Henan province has killed at least 10 people, seriously injuring 19 more. News reports state five people are still missing.

The blast occurred on July 19 around 5:50 p.m. local time (0950 GMT) in an air separation unit of the Yima-based Henan Coal Gas (Group) Co. Ltd. plant.

Aerial footage (courtesy of euronews) shows the horrific aftermath of the site, which has been leveled -- left covered in dust and debris. According to euronews, investigations into the tragedy are underway.