/ / / BHS Test Center For Mechanical Process Technology Opens

BHS-Sonthofen unveils a new, €3.8 million state-of-the-art test center in Sonthofen, Germany, according to the company. BHS will perform production-scale tests at the center on all machines and processes offered by the company.

“BHS-Sonthofen considers itself first and foremost a specialist that develops optimal process engineering solutions in collaboration with its customers,” notes Dennis Kemmann, managing director at BHS-Sonthofen. “The center allows us to map various processes and chain individual machines into systems on a much larger scale than before, as well as enabling us to set up more units overall.”

The company performs tests with customers’ material for all divisions at the new test center. Compared to the old test center, the equipment is significantly expanded and modernized, according to the company. The company has extensive facilities for mixing, crushing and recycling as well as modern separation technology for the separation of various materials.

A separate area for filtration features a complete system with state-of-the-art process technology and end-to-end control. The system runs self-sufficiently. In the future, BHS will be able to test customers’ design ideas independently and accurately examine the filtration behavior, according to the company.

The investment also includes a highly modern dedusting system that far exceeds the requirements of the Federal Emission Control Act (BImSchG). The system reportedly has a suction capacity of 42,000 cubic meters per hour. BHS also worked closely with the district authorities to obtain the appropriate safety permits. All wastewater produced is treated in-house and certain materials are discharged separately. The test center is housed on an area of 1,720 square meters, and the entire lot – including the exterior – is over 3,000 square meters. The new hall is also completely closed off on all sides, which means that tests can be carried out regardless of the prevalent weather conditions. The test center will be up and running at the end of September, according to BHS.

For more information, visit: www.bhs-sonthofen.de