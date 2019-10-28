Bentley Systems, Incorporated announces new cloud services for infrastructure engineering digital twins. iTwin Services enable engineering firms to create, visualize and analyze digital twins of infrastructure projects and assets. iTwin Services federate digital engineering content from BIM design tools and multiple data sources, enable “4D visualization” of digital twins and log engineering changes along a project/asset timeline to provide an accountable record of who-changed-what-and-when. Engineering teams are using iTwin Services to conduct design reviews, validate design data and generate design insights. Users of Bentley’s design applications can apply the iTwin Design Review service for ad hoc design reviews and project teams using ProjectWise can add the iTwin Design Review service to their digital workflows to facilitate overall project digital twins.

PlantSight is an offering jointly developed by Bentley Systems and Siemens, which enables owner-operators and their engineers to create living and evergreen digital twins of operating process plants. PlantSight allows operations, maintenance, and engineering to access trusted, accurate digital twin data immersively, including P&IDs, 3D models, and IoT data. It provides a single view of truth in a validated information model that facilitates situational intelligence, line of sight, and contextual awareness. PlantSight was jointly developed by Bentley and Siemens using iTwin Services and is commercially available from either company.

iTwin Immersive Asset Service enables owner-operators using AssetWise to align asset performance data and operational analytics in their digital twins’ context, making engineering information accessible to a wider audience of users through immersive and intuitive user experiences. iTwin Immersive Asset Service shows “hotspots” of activity and change in asset status over time which leads to faster and better-informed decision-making that ultimately helps improve asset and network performance.

Both iTwin Services and PlantSight were developed with the iModel.js open-source platform for digital twins, which was first launched in October 2018 and reached its version 1.0 milestone in June 2019. A primary reason for open-sourcing the iModel.js library is to foster an ecosystem of innovation for owners’ and engineers’ digital twin software developers and for digital integrators.

