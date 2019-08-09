/ / / Bentley Systems Names Infrastructure Awards Finalists

Winners in Bentley’s Year in Infrastructure 2019 Awards program will be announced at a gala during Bentley’s Year in Infrastructure 2019 Conference, October 21-24 in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, global provider of software and digital twins services for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure, announces the finalists in the Year in Infrastructure 2019 Awards program. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction and operations throughout the world. Twelve independent jury panels of distinguished industry experts selected the 54 finalists from 571 nominations submitted by more than 440 organizations in more than 60 countries. The finalists will present their projects as part of related infrastructure forums at Bentley’s Year in Infrastructure 2019 Conference, October 21 through 24, in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Conference Center.

The theme of the Year in Infrastructure 2019 Conference is Advancing BIM through Digital Twins. The agenda features:

Keynote presentations by industry experts — Dr. Ayesha Khanna, co-founder and CEO of ADDO AI and Keith Clarke, CBE, FREng, FICE, RIBA, chairman of Forum of the Future

Digital Advancement Academies ― interactive learning sessions led by subject matter experts in BIM advancement, construction, constructioneering, digital advancement research, process industries and reality modeling

Technology demonstrations and discussions from Bentley’s strategic co-venturers — Microsoft, Siemens and Topcon

Opportunities for attendees to watch awards finalists’ presentations and meet for one-on-one discussions

Informative product masterclasses, industry forums and panel discussions

Awards ceremony and gala featuring announcement of the Year in Infrastructure Awards winners

View the entire list of finalists here.