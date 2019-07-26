/ / / Bentham Science Readies New Journal Of Photocatalysis

Bentham Science announces the launch of a new subscription-based journal, Journal of Photocatalysis. The first issue of the journal will be available online by the start of the year, 2020, according to Bentham.

Dr. Leonardo Palmisano is the editor-in-chief. He is professor of chemistry at the University of Palermo, Department of Chemical Engineering of Processes and Materials.

Journal of Photocatalysis will publish high quality research papers, reviews and short communications focused on photocatalysis from many different scientific areas including chemistry, chemical engineering, materials science, materials engineering, environmental engineering, nanotechnology and green chemistry.

