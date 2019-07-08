/ / / BASF Will Cut 6,000 Jobs Worldwide By 2021

BASF will cut 6,000 jobs across its global operations due to decreased demand for chemicals, according to an article from Bloomberg. The reduction reportedly represents about 5% of the payroll and will save the company 300 million euros ($341 million).

According to the article, BASF’s cuts come at a time when demand for chemicals is falling in industries ranging from automotive to electronics. BASF will reportedly make another 29,000 jobs more flexible by deploying engineers, digital experts and other employees to different sites as needed.

