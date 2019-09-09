/ / / ASTM International Nominates Five Women To Board

Global standards organization ASTM International announces its slate of six new board of directors nominees for 2020, five of whom are women. In addition, the organization’s president, Katharine Morgan, unveils a new “Women in Standards” video highlighting the growing role of women in developing technical standards.

The board nominees are experts representing perspectives of industry, governments and consumers. They include:

Francine Bovard, a senior technical specialist with Arconic, a company which engineers and manufactures lightweight metals;

Bonnie McWade-Furtado, an associate research and development scientist at Cabot Corp., a specialty chemical and performance materials company;

Carol Pollack-Nelson, Ph.D., owner of Independent Safety Consulting LLC, which specializes in consumer product safety;

Casandra W. Robinson, a physical scientist at the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST); and

Dalia Yarom, director of the standardization division at the Standards Institution of Israel (SII).

Michael J. Brisson, a technical advisor at the Savannah River National Laboratory, is also nominated.

“I am thrilled that for the first time in ASTM International’s history, a majority of our incoming board members will likely be women,” says Morgan. “We want to make sure women’s voices are both represented and heard at every table. I am confident that the women nominated will serve as role models for even more women to follow in their footsteps.”

In addition, current board member Vicky J. Taylor, senior research technologist at Invista (Canada) Co., is nominated to serve as the board’s vice chair.

