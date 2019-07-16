/ / / Aspen Technology Acquires A.I. And Analytics Infrastructure Provider

Aspen Technology, Inc., provider of asset optimization software, agrees to acquire Mnubo Inc., a Montreal-based provider of purpose-built artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics infrastructure for the internet of things (IoT). Mnubo reportedly enables industrial companies to assemble and deploy AI-driven IoT applications quickly, at enterprise scale. The Mnubo technology will accelerate AspenTech’s goal of asset optimization offerings that combine deep process expertise with AI and machine learning.

In addition to deploying AI-powered applications, the ability to visualize vast quantities of information and analyzed data is critical to the evolution of the smart enterprise, according to Aspen. To further enhance these capabilities, AspenTech has acquires Sabisu Ltd., a UK-based company that provides a flexible enterprise visualization and workflow solution to deliver real-time decision support. AspenTech acquired Sabisu in June 2019.

These acquisitions will reportedly enable AspenTech to accelerate the distribution of embedded AI in both its existing and future offerings. By combining first principle engineering models and deep process expertise with AI capabilities, these offerings will enable the automation of knowledge and data-driven decision-making for continuous improvement across the design, operation and maintenance lifecycle of industrial assets, according to the company.

“With the current pressures on margins, our customers need to yield higher outputs and drive higher efficiencies with existing assets. When expertly applied, AI offers a significant competitive advantage in managing operations to the limits of performance without compromising safety,” says Antonio Pietri, president and CEO of Aspen Technology.

