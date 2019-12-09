Archroma, a global provider of specialty chemicals, announces that Archroma India Private Limited has acquired BASF India Limited’s (BIL) stilbene-based OBA (optical brightening agents) business for paper and powder detergent applications. The transaction includes BASF’s stilbene-based OBA technology, portfolio and manufacturing unit at Ankleshwar, India, where approximately 100 people are employed.

Archroma is a member of the SK Capital Partners group. In July 2015 the company acquired the global textile chemicals business of BASF. With this new acquisition, Archroma expands its supply capacity and application markets in India and Asia.

For more information, visit: www.archroma.com