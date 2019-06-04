/ / / Angus Chemical Sets Up Amazon Storefront For Tris Amino Buffers

Angus Life Sciences, a business of Angus Chemical Company and manufacturer of Tris Amino tromethamine buffers, launches the Angus storefront on Amazon.com. The new storefront offers top-selling grades of the company's Tris Amino buffers in easy-to-handle one- and five-kilogram packaging, supported by enhanced product content and full quality documentation, according to the company.

"As the inventor and world's only fully integrated manufacturer of the tromethamine molecule, we're thrilled to provide research and development, and purchasing departments with a streamlined channel for securing their supply of Angus’ Tris Amino buffers, straight from the original source," says Laura Kaepplinger, global segment leader for life sciences at Angus. "Amazon is a digital destination that shoppers know and trust, and the Tris Amino products available on the Angus storefront are securely stocked in Amazon warehouses for short lead-time and delivery and are eligible for the Amazon Prime service."

The Angus storefront is currently only available for purchase and delivery of the following Angus products in the U.S.:

Tris Amino Ultra Pure USP/EP Grade

Tris Amino Ultra Pure USP/EP Molecular Biology Grade

Tris Amino Buffer ACS Grade

Tris Amino HCl Prime

Tris HCl Ultra Pure Molecular Biology Grade

The company says it expects to expand the service to other geographies in the future based on market demand.

For more information, visit: www.amazon.com/angus