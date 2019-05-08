/ / / American International Chemical Appoints Birkelbach President

Charles Hinnant, CEO of LBB Specialties LLC, announces that Darren J. Birkelbach will become President of American International Chemical, LLC (AIC), a subsidiary of LBB Specialties, effective May 15.

Birkelbach is a seasoned industry executive with over 25 years of experience in specialty chemical distribution, according to the company. He joins AIC from Brenntag Specialties. Prior to Brenntag, Birkelbach spent 13 years in the specialties industry at Mineral and Pigment Solutions and Crozier Nelson, with responsibilities spanning operations to sales. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting, with a minor in marketing, from Stephen F. Austin State University.

