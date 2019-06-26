/ / / American Chemistry Council Names Fertilizer Institute Head To CEO

Christopher L. Jahn

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) announces that Christopher L. Jahn has been selected to become its next president and CEO, effective late October 2019. Jahn currently serves as president and CEO of The Fertilizer Institute (TFI) and will succeed Cal Dooley who has led ACC since 2008. Dooley announced his retirement in April, 2018.

"I'm honored to have been chosen to lead ACC, one of the most influential trade associations in the country and the leading voice of the domestic chemical industry at all levels of policy-making," says Jahn. "For someone who has dedicated their career to advancing pro-growth public policy that protects both people and the environment, there isn't a more dynamic industry or association out there. From seizing on its own innovative nature to harness the opportunities of shale gas and drive tremendous economic expansion, to investing in new products and technologies that will enable a more sustainable future, the business of chemistry has a compelling story to tell. I look forward to working with the membership and the staff team to expand, advance, and cement ACC's and the industry's role as a valued public policy partner as we address the world's sustainability challenges," he adds.

Prior to joining TFI in 2013, Jahn served as president of the National Association of Chemical Distributors for seven years. Earlier in his career he was president of the Contract Services Association. Jahn began his career on Capitol Hill, including time as chief of staff to U.S. Senator Craig Thomas (R-WY).

"Chis immediately stood out for not only having a keen understanding and appreciation of the many opportunities and obstacles facing the U.S. chemical industry, but also for having a vision for helping us navigate through what is an increasingly challenging political landscape and rapidly shifting stakeholder and value chain expectations," says Covestro Chairman and CEO and ACC Chairman of the Board Jerry MacCleary. "His demonstrated leadership on the industry's traditional issues is coupled with his intuitive grasp of our emerging issues. He understands our need to both build on and reimagine the chemical industry's leadership role in advancing a safer, cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future. He's a natural fit to build on the exceptionally strong industry reputation and foundation that Cal has established over the last eleven years."

"During my tenure at ACC, I've had numerous opportunities to work alongside Chris while he was at NACD and TFI. His experience, leadership, and relationships -- both on Capitol Hill and with ACC member companies – are a tremendous asset. I know that I'll be leaving ACC in terrific hands," says ACC President and CEO Cal Dooley.

Jahn's selection comes after a broad, inclusive executive search led by Korn Ferry. Jahn will work with Dooley, ACC's senior team and its board of directors over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

