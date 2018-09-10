Vortex Acquires Kasa Fab
Sep 10, 2018
Vortex acquires Kasa Fab, a custom metal fabrication and manufacturing company. Located in Salina, Kansas, Kasa Fab was a division of Kasa Companies, which includes Kasa Controls & Automation, IntelliFinishing and Kasa Anlagen.
“This acquisition allows Vortex to expand upon our fabrication capabilities, including lasers, robotic welders, blasting booths, and liquid and powder paint systems, among others,” says Travis Young, executive vice president at Vortex. “Over the past few years, Vortex has rapidly grown its carbon steel fabrication, which is not always compatible with stainless and aluminum processes. By having two manufacturing sites, we will better serve Vortex’s current customer base, as well as our new customers brought over from Kasa Fab.”
With the acquisition, Vortex operates more than 250,000 square feet of manufacturing space and employ more than 400 employees in Salina, Kansas, according to the company. In the transition of ownership, Kasa Fab will operate under the Vortex brand name. Other Kasa companies were not included in the sale.
For more information, visit: www.vortexglobal.com
