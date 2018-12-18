/ / / SOCMA Elects Williams To Chair Board Of Governors

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) elects Gene Williams, president of Optima Chemical Group, as chairman of its board of governors. The association also elected officers to serve on its executive committee and added five new members to the class of 2021 during its 97th Annual Business Meeting on Monday, December 10, in New York.

Members of the class of 2021, who will serve three-year terms, are:

Paul Ameis, VanDeMark Chemical

Mara Gliozzi, McGean

Joe Beatty, FAR Chemical

Pat Killian, Monument Chemical

Ronald Lehman, Solvay Novecare

Filling two vacant seats on the SOCMA Board are:

Chuck Hinton, Ethox Chemicals

Ephraim Honig, Strem Chemicals

SOCMA officers elected for one-year terms are:

1st vice chair and treasurer – Michael Ott, Polysciences, Inc.

2nd vice chair – Kate Donahue, Hampford Research, Inc.

treasurer – John Foley, KMCO, LLC

secretary – Dr. Keith Silverman, Ashland

immediate past chair – J. Steel Hutchinson, GFS Chemicals, Inc.

SOCMA’s board of governors provides strategic direction, maintains fiscal responsibility and helps deliver member value.

For more information, visit: www.socma.com