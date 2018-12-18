SOCMA Elects Williams To Chair Board Of Governors
Dec 18, 2018
The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) elects Gene Williams, president of Optima Chemical Group, as chairman of its board of governors. The association also elected officers to serve on its executive committee and added five new members to the class of 2021 during its 97th Annual Business Meeting on Monday, December 10, in New York.
Members of the class of 2021, who will serve three-year terms, are:
- Paul Ameis, VanDeMark Chemical
- Mara Gliozzi, McGean
- Joe Beatty, FAR Chemical
- Pat Killian, Monument Chemical
- Ronald Lehman, Solvay Novecare
Filling two vacant seats on the SOCMA Board are:
- Chuck Hinton, Ethox Chemicals
- Ephraim Honig, Strem Chemicals
SOCMA officers elected for one-year terms are:
- 1st vice chair and treasurer – Michael Ott, Polysciences, Inc.
- 2nd vice chair – Kate Donahue, Hampford Research, Inc.
- treasurer – John Foley, KMCO, LLC
- secretary – Dr. Keith Silverman, Ashland
- immediate past chair – J. Steel Hutchinson, GFS Chemicals, Inc.
SOCMA’s board of governors provides strategic direction, maintains fiscal responsibility and helps deliver member value.
For more information, visit: www.socma.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments