/ / / Sirrus Names Polykarpov To Director Of Polymer Synthesis

Dr. Alexander Polykarpov Sirrus, Inc., a developer of novel monomers and crosslinkers, welcomes Alexander Polykarpov, PhD, as its new director of polymer synthesis. Dr. Polykarpov is responsible for the company’s polymer synthesis efforts, leading the development of hybrid, crosslinked and homopolymers based on Sirrus’ patented methylene malonate technology.

“Alex has a unique combination of polymer synthesis and application development experience,” says Jeff Uhrig, Sirrus CEO. “Accordingly, he is uniquely qualified to design polymer architectures that will address commercial opportunities.”

Dr. Polykarpov holds a PhD in organic photochemistry from Bowling Green State University and brings more than 25 years of polymer science experience to Sirrus. Most recently, he served as polymer lab manager at AkzoNobel Coatings Inc., where he led a research team developing new polymer platforms for can and coil coatings. Dr. Polykarpov’s research portfolio reportedly includes seven issued patents.

Since the acquisition of Sirrus by Nippon Shokubai in 2017, Sirrus has more than doubled the size of its staff from 14 to 30, according to the company—demonstrating its commitment to the development of its methylene malonate platform.

For more information, visit: www.sirruschemistry.com