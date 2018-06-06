Shell Chemicals Launches Polymers Business
Jun 06, 2018
Twenty years after selling off its polypropylene business, Shell Chemicals returns to plastics production, according to an article from Plastics Technology. The company launches Shell Polymers, a new polyethylene business that Emma Lewis, general manager, says, “aims to change the way day-to-day business in polyethylene is currently conducted.”
Shell is building a PE plant in Potter Township, Beaver County, Pa. with proximity to more than 70% of the North American PE market, according to the article. When complete, the facility reportedly foresees production with “an average capacity of 3.3 billion lb/yr of ethylene and three PE units running LLDPE and HDPE with a combined production capacity of approximately 3.5 billion lb/yr.” The site will also house a Shell Polymers Innovation Center, a regional technology hub and testing lab.
Read the entire article here.
