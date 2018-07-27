Second Quarter Ends Well For U.S. Specialty Chemicals Markets
Jul 27, 2018
The American Chemistry Council (ACC) reports that U.S. specialty chemicals market volumes ended the second quarter on a solid note, increasing 0.4% in June after a slightly revised 0.4% gain in May, and a 1.0% gain in April. All changes in the data are reported on a three-month moving average (3MMA) basis. Of the 28 specialty chemical segments monitored, 18 expanded in June, nine experienced decline and one featured no change. During June, large market volume gains (1.0% and over) occurred in electronic chemicals and oilfield chemicals.
The overall specialty chemicals volume index was up 4.8% on a year-over-year (Y/Y) 3MMA basis. The index stood at 112.9% of its average 2012 levels in June. This is reportedly equivalent to 7.69 billion pounds (3.49 million metric tons). On a Y/Y basis, there were gains among 21 market and functional specialty chemical segments. Compared to last year, volumes were down in seven segments.
For more information, visit: www.americanchemistry.com
