/ / / Second Quarter Ends Well For U.S. Specialty Chemicals Markets

ISA And Open Group Work Toward Cyber Security Goals

The International Society of Automation and The Open Group announce cooperation in the development of a control architecture for application across the process industries.

The International Society of Automation and The Open Group agree to a liaison Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to cooperate in advancing and harmonizing the development of a multivendor, interoperable, secure control architecture for application across the process industries. Activities will include sharing of best practices, document review and joint forums.The Open Group is an industry consortium of more than 625 companies and organizations that develops open, vendor-neutral technology standards, and certifications. The new liaison agreement pertains specifically to The Open Group Open Process Automation Forum (OPAF), which is focused on developing a standards-based, open, secure, interoperable process control architecture.ISA, a member…