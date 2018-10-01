Schenck Process Continues Growth Through Acquisition
Oct 01, 2018
The Schenck Process Group continues its growth, acquiring Process Components Ltd (PCL) and its subsidiaries – including Kemutec Group Inc. in the U.S. – with brands kemutec, KEK-GARDNER, mucon and PPS Air Classifier Mills, from EPIC Private Equity. PCL is a U.K. based designer and manufacturer of powder processing and handling equipment, components and spare parts, serving the food, pharmaceutical, chemical and environmental industries. Anthony Goodwin, managing director of PCL will continue to lead the business in its next phase of growth as part of the Schenck Process Group. The parties agreed not to disclose the financial terms of the transaction.
For more information, visit: www.schenckprocess.com
