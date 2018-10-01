New Book Assists Aspiring Chemical And Biomolecular Engineers
“Careers in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering,” (CRC Press, August 2018), conveys the scope of chemical and biomolecular engineering practice, with a goal of helping students interested in studying chemical engineering and biomolecular engineering understand the many potential career paths that are available for graduates. The guide is also for students facing their first job search and for others with those degrees looking to make a career change.
Written so that it can be read by high school students and the general public, the 188-page book can serve as a supplement to both introductory courses on chemical engineering theory and calculations, and other "introduction to engineering" college courses aimed at helping students decide which branch of engineering (and course of study) might be most interesting.
The new publication focuses on defining chemical and biomolecular engineering in practical terms, with emphasis on relating classroom learning to real-world applications to help high school and college students identify and describe potential career paths. “Careers in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering” describes both traditional and emerging careers paths. illustrated by first-hand narrative anecdotes from 25 distinguished chemical and biomolecular engineers. It is designed to help students, parents, teachers, and advisors make informed choices and broaden their search when seeking internships during college and graduate school, and post-graduation employment.
The book is authored by Dr. Victor Edwards and Suzanne Shelley. Edwards has 50 years of chemical engineering experience, including the last 30 years with IHI Engineering and Construction International and predecessor companies Kvaerner and Aker Solutions. He is also a member of the editorial board at Chemical Processing. Shelley is a New York-based freelance technical writer and editor with nearly 30 years of experience in the global chemical process industries (CPI).
