Motion Industries Opens New Distribution Center Near Seattle
Jul 20, 2018
Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, opens its new distribution center at 4401 D Street NW, Suite A, in Auburn, Washington. The facility is managed by Ryan Mort.
The center’s strategically chosen location features easy access to several nearby interstate highways and Sea-Tac International Airport, according to the company. Covering just over 62,000 square feet, the center stocks and ships a broad range of industrial parts and supplies including bearings, power transmission products, fluid power components, electrical parts and safety supplies. The new distribution center serves 24 area Motion Industries branch locations daily, as well as the entire Motion Industries North American footprint (550+ locations) as needed.
Motion Industries President and CEO Tim Breen says, “Opening the new DC’s doors also means opportunity for our customers in the region to receive their orders even quicker. We’re looking forward to delivering a positive business impact on industry in the Pacific Northwest.”
The new facility complements Motion’s primary North American distribution centers in Birmingham, Ala.; Tracy, Calif.; Chicago, Ill.; Baltimore, Md.; Dallas, Texas; Edmonton, Alta.; and Lachine, Quebec.
For more information, visit: www.MotionIndustries.com
