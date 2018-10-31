/ / / MHI Signs On To Bangladesh Fertilizer Plant Construction

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), together with China National Chemical Engineering No.7 Construction Co., Ltd., sign a fertilizer plant construction project for Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation, an organization owned by the Bangladesh government. This reportedly will be the largest fertilizer plant in Bangladesh, with production capacity of 2,800 S per day.

The project will be managed through an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contracting arrangement, with completion scheduled for 2022. Arrangements for financing have begun in cooperation with Marubeni Corporation, a company reportedly experienced in construction of various plant and infrastructure facilities in Bangladesh. The contract goes into effect once the financing is finalized.

The fertilizer plant will be built in Polash under the district of Narsingdi, 50 kilometers northeast of the capital city of Dhaka. It will utilize natural gas produced in Bangladesh, and reportedly have the capacity to produce 1,600 tonnes of ammonia and 2,800 tons of urea per day.

MHI's first fertilizer production plant in Bangladesh was built in 1992 and continues to maintain a high operating rate, according to the company. Along with the ability to meet demands of a rapidly growing economy, MHI says it specifically received this contract in recognition of its own CO2 recovery technologies that reportedly reduce the environmental load and enhance urea production.

For more information, visit: www.mhi.com