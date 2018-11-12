ISPE Releases Good Practice Guide: Single-Use Technology
Nov 12, 2018
The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) releases its latest guide, ISPE Good Practice Guide: Single-Use Technology. The guide provides a roadmap for efficient implementation of single-use technology (SUT) with minimum disruptions to existing operations.
"Single-use technology addresses the need for equipment that is faster and more flexible to implement while retaining a controlled or closed product flow path,” says John Bournas, ISPE CEO and president. "This Guide is a valuable resource centered around getting single-use technology implementation done right the first time, on schedule and with minimal costs and few surprises.”
From the guide, users will learn:
- How to select single-use components and design functional systems
- When and how to perform effective extractables and leachables studies
- How to evaluate suppliers of SUT
For more information, visit: www.ISPE.org
