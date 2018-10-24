Hydrite Chemical Invests In PAA Production Facility
Hydrite Chemical Co., an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, announces its investment in a food-grade, state-of-the-art facility for peracetic acid (PAA) production in Waterloo, Iowa. PAA is commonly used in the sanitation industry as a disinfectant and cleaner with a variety of applications. The new facility will allow Hydrite to produce a variety of concentrations of PAA that leave no residue.
Hydrite's PAA formulations serve multiple markets and have multiple applications. The primary PAA markets are food sanitation and intervention chemistry for processing meat, poultry, and fish. Additionally, PAA has applications for processing vegetables and fruits as well as other non-food applications such as water treatment, healthcare, general industrial and oil and gas.
Hydrite is a full-service supplier of PAA and actively works to secure and obtain regulatory approvals including SDA, FDA, EPA and FCNs (food contact notifications). The company provides fully integrated lab services designed to help solve formulation issues and provide professional reports detailing the results and solution recommendations.
