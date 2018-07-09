From Lab To Lecture Hall, Harassment Pervades Science
Jul 09, 2018
A sweeping new study from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine finds that half of women in science experience harassment. Furthermore, the report indicates that the harassment takes an economic and emotional toll on female researchers and hampers scientific contributions, according to an article from The Washington Post.
The conclusions are reportedly based on decades of research and dozens of interviews with women who were targets of harassment. According to the article, the findings help explain how women get pushed out of the field and how their work can suffer in a hostile environment. The National Academies’ has developed 14 major recommendations for combating harassment at academic institutions, scientific societies and federal agencies, which the article describes as a "more and less" approach, including, “more inclusive and diverse environments, more support for victims of harassment and more meaningful enforcement of Title VII prohibitions on discrimination, but less institutional opacity and less adherence to minimal legal compliance.”
Read the entire article here.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments