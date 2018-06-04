Freeman Hosts Powder Flow Seminar
Jun 04, 2018
Freeman Technology will host a Powder Flow Seminar on July 18 at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, U.K. The free, one-day event will introduce delegates to powder characterization and its relevance to industry. The workshop will include presentations by Jamie Clayton, operations director at Freeman Technology, who will provide an introduction to understanding powder flow and powder behavior; David Smith, owner at DJS Process Consulting, who will provide an industrial perspective, evaluating examples of common processing problems; and Cathryn Langley, laser diffraction product manager at Malvern Panalytical, who will look at the effects of particle size and shape. Delegates will also have an opportunity to see demonstrations of Freeman Technology’s FT4 Powder Rheometer and the latest instrumentation from Malvern PANalytical.
For more information, visit: www.freemantech.co.uk
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments