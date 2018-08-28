Equipment Finance Sector Remains Steady
Aug 28, 2018
The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), which reports economic activity from 25 companies reportedly representing a cross section of the $1 trillion equipment finance sector, shows their overall new business volume for July was $8.2 billion, up 4% year-over-year from new business volume in July 2017. Volume was down 10% month-to-month from $9.1 billion in June. Year to date, cumulative new business volume was up 4% compared to 2017.
Receivables over 30 days were 1.90%, up from 1.40% the previous month and up from 1.40% the same period in 2017. Charge-offs were 0.31%, down from 0.33% the previous month, and down from 0.35% in the year-earlier period. Credit approvals totaled 76.2% in July, up from 75.8% in June. Total headcount for equipment finance companies was up 0.6% year over year. During 2017, headcount was elevated due to acquisition activity at an MLFI reporting company. Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s Monthly Confidence Index (MCI-EFI) in August is 60.7, easing from the July index of 62.8.
“End-of-summer volume remains steady in the face of slowly rising interest rates and trade and tariff concerns in some pockets of the economy. Fundamentals in the economy also remain steady, featuring solid second quarter growth, low unemployment, a gravity-defying equities market and continued optimism in much of the business community borne out of tax legislation enacted last year,” says ELFA President and CEO Ralph Petta. “As we enter the late summer months, industry observers will be keeping a close eye on changes in credit markets as well as a flattening of the yield curve in the broader bond market, either of which could have implications for the economy in general, and the equipment finance space in particular.”
For more information, visit: www.leasefoundation.org
