/ / / Endress+Hauser Makes Changes At The Top

Dr. Andreas Mayr will become chief operating officer at Endress+Hauser. Change is taking place at the top of the Endress+Hauser Group. Effective March 1, 2019, Dr. Andreas Mayr will become chief operating officer responsible for sales, production and support, and assume more responsibility on the executive board. In this function, he will serve as deputy CEO to Matthias Altendorf. On October 1, 2018, Jörg Stegert joined the group to oversee the entire personnel area as chief human resources officer. The impetus behind the reorganization is the increasing dynamic of digitalization, the fluctuating economic and political environment and the company’s sustained growth, according to Endress+Hauser.

“We want to continue to actively shape this transformation,” explains Klaus Endress, president of the supervisory board. “By bundling the operational responsibility of the group in the hands of a COO, we can free up more time for the CEO to focus on his activities.”

Matthias Altendorf, who has led the family-owned company since 2014, will reportedly focus more intensely on aligning, growing and strengthening the Endress+Hauser Group, as well as further anchoring the corporate culture and values into the global network of companies. Apart from strategy, business development and digitalization, the CEO will concentrate on further expanding the laboratory analysis business.

Andreas Mayr, as corporate director of marketing and technology, was already a member of the group’s executive board. He holds a doctorate in physics and joined Endress+Hauser in 1998. In his new role, he will focus on helping to manage the group. Effective January 1, 2019 his successor as CEO of Endress+Hauser SE+Co. KG in Maulburg, Germany – the group’s center of competence for level and pressure measurement technology – will be Dr. Peter Selders, who has been head of main division, technology to date.

Jörg Stegert joined the executive board on October 1, 2018 to head up the group’s human resources area. He was most recently head of human resources at Knorr-Bremse AG in Munich. He replaces Roland Kienzler.

