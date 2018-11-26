Endress+Hauser expands manufacturing of temperature and system products. Endress+Hauser invests more than 10.4 million euros in a new, state-of-the-art production facility at its location in Nesselwang, Germany, according to the company. The 4,800-square-meter building contains new production and office space, technology and common rooms. The expansion was reportedly driven by the growing demand for temperature technology and system products and the introduction of new product lines.

The new building features a sloping facade that offers protection against the sun, plus glass fronts that let in an abundance of light. The new building also boasts a sustainable energy concept, including a photovoltaic system installed on the roof that provides enough electricity to completely power the basic production load. E-bike charging stations further underscore the emphasis on sustainability, according to the company.

While the building was being constructed, the production and logistics processes were also optimized and structured in accordance with Lean Principles and the One Piece Flow approach. The structure enables the center of competence to increase the individual responsibility of the employees, add more flexibility to the production process and optimally utilize the capacity of the machines and operational resources, according to the company.

Endress+Hauser Wetzer, the group’s center of competence for temperature measurement technology and system products, which is headquartered in Nesselwang, Germany, operates five additional production facilities in Pessano (Italy), Greenwood, Indiana (US), Suzhou (China), Aurangabad (India) and Benoni (South Africa). The company reportedly received several awards this year for the iTHERM TrustSens, the world’s first self-calibrating thermometer. In addition to awards in France (Mesures, CFIA) and the Czech Republic (Zlatý Amper), Endress+Hauser also received the Hermes Award and the AMA Innovation Award at the Sensor+Test trade fair in Nuremberg, Germany.

For more information, visit: www.endress.com