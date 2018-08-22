EFCE Seeks Nominees for Award
Aug 22, 2018
The European Federation of Chemical Engineering (EFCE) is looking for candidates for its 2019 Student Mobility Award. The biennial honor that was launched in 2005 aims to promote study in multiple countries. It recognizes the best European students of chemical engineering who have spent one or more semesters studying in two different nations.
The award is open to any student who is a citizen of a EFCE country. It comes with a €2,000 first prize, €1,500 second prize and €1,000 third prize. Awarding of the prizes will take place at the 12th European Conference of Chemical Engineering in September 2019 in Florence, Italy.
