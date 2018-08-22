Chemical Processing

/ / / EFCE Seeks Nominees for Award

EFCE Seeks Nominees for Award

By Chemical Processing Staff

Aug 22, 2018

The European Federation of Chemical Engineering (EFCE) is looking for candidates for its 2019 Student Mobility Award. The biennial honor that was launched in 2005 aims to promote study in multiple countries. It recognizes the best European students of chemical engineering who have spent one or more semesters studying in two different nations.

The award is open to any student who is a citizen of a EFCE country. It comes with a €2,000 first prize, €1,500 second prize and €1,000 third prize. Awarding of the prizes will take place at the 12th European Conference of Chemical Engineering in September 2019 in Florence, Italy.

More details can be found here. 

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 