CSB Emphasizes Winterization Safety
Oct 19, 2018
No one is immune from the ravages of winter, least of all chemical plants. A new video and “safety digest” from the Chemical Safety Board underscores the importance of preparing for cold weather safety challenges at refineries, chemical plants and other facilities that handle hazardous materials, according to an article from Safety+Health.
The CSB materials reference several fatal instances due to ineffective winterization practices, including a chemical release at a pesticide facility in La Porte, Texas in 2007 and several fires. According to the article, the agency advises facilities to follow a series of winterization safety procedures including identifying freeze-related hazards to piping and processing equipment, developing a winterization checklist and establishing a formal freeze protection program.
